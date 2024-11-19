Striking Massachusetts teachers appeal to governor on Statehouse steps

BOSTON (AP) — Teachers from three striking unions have gathered on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse to ask lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Maura Healey help them reach a resolution. The educators arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday from Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead, three communities north of Boston. Judges last Tuesday imposed a fine of $50,000 that they said would increase by $10,000 a day as long as the teachers remain on strike. The unions voted Nov. 7 to authorize a strike and schools have remained closed. Teacher work stoppages are rare in Massachusetts, partly because state law bans public sector employees from striking.

