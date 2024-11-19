Susan Smith to ask parole board for her freedom after serving 30 years for drowning her children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Susan Smith will ask a parole board in South Carolina for her freedom for the first time on Wednesday. The 53-year-old rolled her car into a lake in 1994 with her 3-year-old and 14-month-old sons still strapped inside. Smith is serving a life sentence for murder after a jury decided not to sentence her to death. Under state law at the time, she now is eligible for a parole hearing every two years. Smith will get to make her case for freedom first by video link from her women’s prison. Then she will go offline and her ex-husband and father of the children and a prosecutor will get to ask that she remain in prison.

