Tech companies settle lawsuit alleging they overcharged the US Army

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two technology companies will pay the U.S. government $2 million each to settle a lawsuit that alleged the companies fraudulently inflated the price of computers and other hardware sold to the U.S. Army. The Department of Justice announced the settlement on Tuesday. The lawsuit alleged that Dell gave Iron Bow discounts on Dell products to sell to the U.S. army, while simultaneously offering the government higher prices than it did to Iron Bow, artificially raising prices and giving the illusion of competition. The settlement did not include an admission of liability from the two companies. Attorneys for the two companies could not be reached for comment.

