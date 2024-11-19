Trump thinks he can fix golf’s mess. He starts by playing golf with PGA Tour commissioner

President-elect Donald Trump has said it would take about 15 minutes to sort out golf’s mess. That started with four hours on the golf course with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The PGA Tour confirmed a Washington Post report that Monahan accepted Trump’s invitation to play golf last Friday. The tour did not share what was discussed at Trump International Golf Club in South Florida. The tour has been negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia about becoming an investor. PIF is the financial muscle of LIV Golf, which has taken away key players from the PGA Tour.

