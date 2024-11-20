2 Florida parents arrested after school resource deputy is punched in face

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Two central Florida parents were charged criminally after a mother pushed a middle school resource deputy and the father punched the law enforcement officer in the face. Authorities said Wednesday that the parents in Deltona, Florida, were charged with battery on a law enforcement agent and armed robbery because the father took the deputy’s taser weapon after she had been knocked to the ground. According to an arrest report, the father became angry during a meeting Tuesday in the deputy’s school office after she told the parents that another student wouldn’t face charges for throwing a shoe at their 11-year-old son.

