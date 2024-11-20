About 1,500 migrants form a new caravan in Mexico. Here’s what it means

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — About 1,500 migrants have formed a new caravan in southern Mexico, hoping to walk or catch rides to the U.S. border. The migrants are mainly from Central and South America. Some say they are hoping to reach the United States before Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, saying they think it might be more difficult after that. They started out walking from the city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, on Wednesday. While they are hoping to walk or catch rides to the north, usually migrants tire out or are blocked by authorities along the way.

