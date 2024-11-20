Finnish authorities open probe into ruptured undersea cable between Finland and Germany

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finnish authorities say they have opened an investigation into the rupture of a data cable under the Baltic Sea, adding to a Swedish probe into the possible sabotage of that link and another cable. The C-Lion1 cable, which runs between Finland and Germany, and a cable that crosses the Baltic between Lithuania and Sweden were both damaged in recent days. Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said it opened a criminal investigation into the rupture of the C-Lion1 cable on suspicion “criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications.” Swedish police, who had already opened an investigation, said Wednesday that they “are also interested in a ship that has been seen at the locations in question.”

