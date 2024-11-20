Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit that Gabby Petito’s parents filed against Moab, Utah police

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents Gabby Petito against the city of Moab. The lawsuit alleged that police there did not do enough during a traffic stop to protect their daughter from the man who killed her weeks later. The plaintiffs’ lawyer says a state law making governmental agencies immune from lawsuits is unconstitutional and an appeal is planned. Moab police encountered the couple in August 2021 and made them spend the night apart. The city says it is not liable for Petito’s death because the couple continued traveling. They cited several cases where courts have not found police at fault when domestic violence turns to murder.

