Magritte’s ‘The Empire of Light’ sells for a record $121M at auction in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — An enigmatic painting of a nighttime streetscape under a pale blue daytime sky by the Belgian surrealist René Magritte sold for $121.2 million at an auction in New York. “The Empire of Light,” sold Tuesday as part of Christie’s’ sale of the collection of interior designer Mica Ertegun. The amount was a record for Magritte. It lifts him into the ranks of artists whose works have sold for more than $100 million at auction. The work was one of 17 versions of the same scene that Magritte painted in oil. Christie’s Americas Chairman Marc Porter called the sale “a historic moment in our saleroom.”

