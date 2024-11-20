Scientists map out the human body one cell at a time

Researchers have created an early map of some of the human body’s estimated 37.2 trillion cells. Each type of cell has a unique role, and knowing what all the cells do can help scientists better understand health and diseases such as cancer. Scientists focused on certain organs — plotting the jobs of cells in the mouth, stomach and intestines, as well as cells that guide how bones and joints develop. They hope the high-resolution atlas — considered a first draft — will help researchers fight diseases that damage or corrupt human cells. The findings were published Wednesday in Nature and related journals.

