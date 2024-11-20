Small, luxury foods are great as stocking stuffers or other gifts. Ideas for under $50
Associated Press
If you have an avid cook or food lover in your life, your holiday gifting opportunities are vast and deep. There are authentic ingredients and creative concoctions in brick-and-mortar shops and online. The global pantry beckons. And in many cases the packaging is gorgeous. Many small and affordable luxury foods can be tucked into a stocking. And they also make great presents for a co-worker, mail carrier, teacher or anyone. Items under $50 range from sweet or savory nut spreads to chile crunch condiments to salsas and sauces. Consider a beautiful bottle of olive oil or vinegar. There’s tinned fish, fancy biscuits, sweets and more. Those stockings aren’t going to stuff themselves.