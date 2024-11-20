Southern African leaders resolve to keep troops in conflict-torn eastern Congo for another year

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Leaders from southern African countries have resolved to extend the mandate of a regional force fighting rebels in eastern Congo for another year. The leaders were meeting in Zimbabwe on Wednesday under the banner of the 15-member Southern African Development Community, or SADC, ahead of the expiry of the regional mission’s mandate on Dec. 15. The mission has about 5,000 soldiers from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania fighting rebels in the mineral-rich eastern Congo. Armed violence has plagued eastern Congo for decades as more than 100 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources. Others try to defend their communities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.