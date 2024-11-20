The right book can inspire the young readers in your life, from picture books to YA novels

It’s holiday season, but that doesn’t have to mean waiting in long lines for big sales to buy the hottest toy or newest game system for the kids in your life. Gift hours of reading pleasure with books. In “I Like Your Chutzpah,” Suzy Ultman teaches young readers 12 Yiddish words. “Bog Myrtle” by Sid Sharp takes on topics like worker strikes and environmental sustainability in a richly illustrated book for elementary-age readers. Trevor Noah’s “Into the Uncut Grass” has a wealth of humor and wisdom for all ages. Gene Luen Yang’s young-adult graphic novel “Lunar New Year Love Story” celebrates Asian culture alongside the ups and downs of love.

