Which health insurance plan may be right for you?

Experts say people shopping for health insurance right now should look beyond price when searching for coverage for next year. They say you also should consider doctor networks, prescription coverage and the financial risk you might face if you use a lot of health care. Millions of Americans are looking for 2025 coverage now during annual enrollment windows for Medicare Advantage plans and individual insurance. Plus, many employers are telling companies about their coverage plans for next year too. One expert says many people focus on deductibles and forget about coinsurance. That’s the portion of a bill the patient is responsible for after meeting the deductible. Coinsurance payments can hurt, so it’s important to know the risk you face.

