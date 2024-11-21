Buses stop running in North Macedonia’s capital as the operator can no longer get fuel

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Most buses have stopped running in North Macedonia’s capital because of the indebted operator’s problems procuring fuel, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and disrupting services and businesses. Buses began going out of service late Wednesday and only a few routes were operating early Thursday in Skopje, home to more than a third of the country’s 1.8 million residents. Thousands of students and workers were stranded, while hospitals reported difficulties in accommodating patients. City officials have accused the national public procurement department of failing to provide regular fuel deliveries, while the national government has cited irregularities with the tender process at the city’s heavily indebted transportation operator.

