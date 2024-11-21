Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Republican David McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is conceding his reelection bid to Republican David McCormick. The concession came Thursday, more than two weeks after Election Day. A statewide recount is showing no signs of closing the gap and Casey’s campaign has suffered repeated blows in court. The ballot-counting process became a spectacle of hours-long election board meetings, lawsuits and accusations that some county officials were flouting the law. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Nov. 7, concluding that not enough ballots remained to be counted in areas Casey was winning for him to take the lead. As of Thursday, McCormick led by about 16,000 votes.

