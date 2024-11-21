Ex-sheriff indicted on murder charge in the slaying of a judge in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky sheriff has been indicted in the slaying of a judge who was gunned down in his courthouse chambers two months ago. The shooting shocked a tiny Appalachian community. Prosecutors say Shawn “Mickey” Stines was indicted Thursday on one count of murder of a public official by a Letcher County grand jury. Stines was sheriff of the eastern Kentucky county when authorities say he walked into District Judge Kevin Mullins’ chambers in Whitesburg and opened fire. Mullins died at the scene, and Stines surrendered without incident. Stines pleaded not guilty to murder and has been held in another Kentucky county.

