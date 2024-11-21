Father of teen accused in Georgia school shooting pleads not guilty to charges against him

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Colin Gray was not in court during the Thursday hearing, but his lawyers told the judge during a brief hearing that their client pleads not guilty and waived formal arraignment. It’s common in Georgia for defendants to enter a plea and waive arraignment. Gray and his son, Colt Gray, were both indicted in the Sept. 4 shooting that killed two students and two teachers and injured others.

