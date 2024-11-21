Greece’s left-wing Syriza loses its status as the main opposition party as infighting intensifies

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing Syriza party has lost its status as the main opposition in parliament. It falls behind the Socialist movement Pasok after two lawmakers defected. Syriza now holds 29 seats compared to Pasok’s 31 during turmoil over the party’s leadership. Once a dominant political force, Syriza has struggled with election losses and internal divisions since leading the government from 2015 to 2019. Former leader Stefanos Kasselakis recently resigned and is expected to form a new breakaway party soon.

