Local tribal leaders call on Biden to designate national monument

Tribal representatives in California are calling on President Biden to designate three national monuments before he leaves office, including the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument, which stretches from the east end of the Coachella Valley to the Colorado River.

The goal is to protect the land from mining, drilling and logging, as it holds major significance to the local indigenous culture and environment.

There are also fears that the incoming administration will threaten the land. During his first term, Trump reduced the area of two national monuments in Utah. Biden later reversing that.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.