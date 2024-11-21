Mali’s ruling military appoints new prime minister, a day after his predecessor was fired

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta has appointed a new prime minister from the ranks of the military generals, a day after firing his predecessor for criticizing the military regime. The move effectively consolidates all power in the African country in the hands of military generals. Mali has been ruled by military leaders since the junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year. Choguel Maïga, who criticized the junta for postponing the presidential election scheduled for 2024, was removed on Wednesday. Gen. Assimi Goita, Mali’s leader, on Thursday appointed Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga as prime minister. That’s according to an announcement on ORTM by Alfouseyni Diawara, secretary general of the Malian presidency.

