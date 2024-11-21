Mexico acknowledges Canada’s concerns about a Chinese auto plant, but says none exists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has acknowledged that Canada is concerned about reports of a Chinese company’s auto plant in Mexico, but she says it does not exist. President Claudia Sheinbaum said she talked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and he assured her he did not support excluding Mexico from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. That came one day after provincial leaders in Canada called on Trudeau to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with the United States that excludes Mexico. Politicians in the United States and Canada have expressed concerns that under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, Chinese companies could assemble autos in Mexico and ship them north, avoiding tariffs.

