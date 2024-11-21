Spain and tennis having to cope with the retirement of the great Nadal

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — It was an emotional farewell from tennis for Nadal this week after Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in Malaga. It was also heart-wrenching for his fans across Spain, as they saw one of the country’s very best finally call it quits. Davis Cup Finals head Feliciano López says Nadal is Spain’s greatest athlete ever and compared him to others who have transcended sports such as Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

