St. Louis was once known as Mound City for its many Native American mounds. Just one remains

ST. LOUIS (AP) — What is now St. Louis was once home to over 100 human-made mounds constructed by Native Americans — so many that St. Louis became known as “Mound City.” Settlers tore most of them down, and just one remains. Now, that last remaining earthen structure, Sugarloaf Mound, is closer to being back in the hands of the Osage Nation. The city of St. Louis, the Osage Nation and the nonprofit Counterpublic announced on Thursday that an 86-year-old woman who owns a home that sits atop Sugarloaf Mound has agreed to sell it and eventually transfer the property to the Osage Nation. Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen plans to pass a resolution in January recognizing the sovereignty of the Osage Nation.

