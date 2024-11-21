Trucking company owner sentenced on charges related to crash that killed 7 bikers

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a trucking company was sentenced Thursday to two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for lying to investigators after one of his trucks was accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Dunyadar Gasanov pleaded guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts, in August to three counts of making false statements to investigators after the 2019 crash involving a driver for a car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport Inc. Gasanov has also been prohibited from driving commercially while on supervised release and must pay a $300 special assessment.

