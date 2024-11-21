Ursula Haverbeck, German far-right activist repeatedly convicted for Holocaust denial, dies at 96

BERLIN (AP) — Ursula Haverbeck, a prominent German extreme-right figure who accumulated a string of convictions for denying the Holocaust, has died, according to her lawyer. She was 96. Haverbeck repeatedly asserted that Auschwitz was just a work camp. In fact, historians say at least 1.1 million Jews were murdered there by the Nazis. She was first convicted and fined in 2004, and several further convictions for incitement followed — some of them carrying prison sentences. In one of those cases, she served more than two years in prison in the western city of Bielefeld between 2018 and 2020.

