What to know about a Wisconsin man who faked his own death and fled to Eastern Europe

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff says a Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer and abandoned his wife and three children is in Eastern Europe. He is said to have been communicating with law enforcement but has not committed to returning home. The Green Lake County sheriff said Thursday that Ryan Borgwardt began communicating with authorities Nov. 11. The sheriff showed a video that Borgwardt sent police that day from an undisclosed location. The sheriff says no criminal charges have been filed. He does not believe they will be necessary while authorities “keep pulling at his heartstrings” to persuade him to return home.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.