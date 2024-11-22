Man gets probation for helping Young Dolph’s killers after Memphis rapper’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who helped two hired killers after they gunned down rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery three years ago has been sentenced to six years probation. Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the shooting. Johnson helped Cornelius Smith Jr. and his half-brother Justin Johnson communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities after the daytime ambush. A judge sentenced Jermarcus Johnson during a court hearing Friday. Young Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021 at a Memphis cookie shop located near the house where he grew up.

