Rancho Mirage Elementary dedicates ‘Friendship Bench’ to fallen cancer student

Today, friends and family unveiled the new 'Friendship Bench' at Rancho Mirage Elementary.

The bright purple landmark is dedicated to Gemma Guion, a 10-year-old student who died of brain cancer in 2022.

Since her passing, community members and businesses have come together to memorialize her.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with loved ones on the message they hope to share and how Gemma will live on through the landmark.

To help the Guion family through Gemma's passing, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-guion-family-heal.