Police are asking for the public's help finding 23-year-old, Alejandro Macias of Banning.

Macias is 6'1, and was last wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, near Bobcat Road and South Highland Home Road in Banning.

Police believe he is driving a 2014 white BMW 328i, with California license plate number 7XWM333.

If you see him you're asked to call 911.

