A third Florida motorcycle deputy has died from injuries suffered in traffic crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida sheriff’s motorcycle deputy has died from injuries suffered last week in a crash that killed two of his colleagues. Officials say Palm Beach County Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz died Monday. The 51-year-old was struck early Thursday in the accident that killed Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller. Officials said the three were standing on the shoulder of a main road trying to get one of their motorcycles to restart when the driver of an SUV tried to go around another vehicle, lost control and struck the deputies. All three were taken to the hospital, where the 58-year-old Paez and 54-year-old Waller died Thursday. No charges have been filed against the driver.

