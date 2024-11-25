CDC chief urges focus on health threats as agency confronts political changes

NEW YORK (AP) — The outgoing head of the nation’s top public health agency is urging the next administration to maintain its focus and funding to keep Americans safe from emerging health threats. Dr. Mandy Cohen is director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but she will be leaving office in January after about 18 months in the job. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday night said he picked Dave Weldon, a former Congressman from Florida, to be the agency’s next chief. Cohen said she hasn’t met Weldon yet. She previously voiced concern about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine advocate nominated to oversee all federal public health agencies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.