Skip to Content
News

CVUSD to hold a special meeting to address and discuss $44 million budget hole

KESQ
By
Published 11:49 AM

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is planning to hold a special meeting tonight to talk about the district's $44 million debt.

The meeting is set to begin at 3:30, with faculty members and administrators expected to attend.

News Channel 3 was the first news outlet to secure an interview with the District's Superintendent Dr. Francis Esparza since the $44 million budget hole came into the light. I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl spoke with Dr. Esparza on how the district got here and what’s being done to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Dr. Esparza says she reached out to the County's Office of Education for support four months ago, shortly after being named Superintendent. According to Esparza, this debt was built up before her tenure began.

"This didn't happen on my watch," Esparza said adding, "This is three to five years in the making."

You can read more about our previous reporting and see Jeff Stahl's entire I-Team Story for more context here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of that meeting and the latest developments on the Coachella Valley Unified School District's projected budget shortfall. And tune in tonight at 4:30, 5, and 6 for a live report at tonight's meeting.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content