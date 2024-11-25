CVUSD to hold a special meeting to address and discuss $44 million budget hole

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is planning to hold a special meeting tonight to talk about the district's $44 million debt.

The meeting is set to begin at 3:30, with faculty members and administrators expected to attend.

News Channel 3 was the first news outlet to secure an interview with the District's Superintendent Dr. Francis Esparza since the $44 million budget hole came into the light. I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl spoke with Dr. Esparza on how the district got here and what’s being done to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Dr. Esparza says she reached out to the County's Office of Education for support four months ago, shortly after being named Superintendent. According to Esparza, this debt was built up before her tenure began.

"This didn't happen on my watch," Esparza said adding, "This is three to five years in the making."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of that meeting and the latest developments on the Coachella Valley Unified School District's projected budget shortfall. And tune in tonight at 4:30, 5, and 6 for a live report at tonight's meeting.