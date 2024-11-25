Memorial service set for next week for Broadway star Gavin Creel, who died Sept. 30

NEW YORK (AP) — A memorial tribute to Broadway star Gavin Creel will be held next Monday in the theater where he starred in “Into the Woods.” The event will be livestreamed to U.S. viewers via MCC Theater’s YouTube channel while the Society of London will provide livestreaming access to U.K. viewers on its channel. The program begins at 4 p.m. EST Monday — or 9 p.m. GMT. Creel died Sept. 30 at the age of 48. He was a Broadway musical theater veteran who won a Tony Award for “Hello, Dolly!” opposite Bette Midler and earned nominations for “Hair” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” He also won an Olivier Award for “The Book of Mormon.”

