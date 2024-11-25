The Blue Man Group is relinquishing stages in New York and Chicago

Things are looking a little blue these days for the Blue Man Group. The famous show by nonverbal blue-painted bald men has been known for its intricate percussive rhythms and physical comedy since 1991. The men announced the show’s closing this week in Chicago and New York City. Managing Director Jack Kenn said New York’s final show will be Feb. 2 and the last Chicago performance will be Jan. 5. Extensions often are added after such deadlines. The show still has performances in Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; Boston; Chicago and Berlin; along with a tour and a show on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

