Carrefour apologizes to Brazil for CEO’s remarks, and beef is headed back to its stores

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian beef is headed back to the shelves of Carrefour-owned grocery stores after a brief boycott sparked by remarks from the French company’s chief executive about nations in the South America trade bloc Mercosur. Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard apologized to Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture for social media posts in which he said that Mercosur nations had an unfair competitive advantage due to lower environmental and sanitary standards. Bompard was seeking to show support for French farmers angered over a potential trade deal with the bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

