Costa Rican rescue teams find one survivor after plane crash leaves 5 people dead

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Rescuers found one survivor after a small plane crashed into a Costa Rican mountainside. The local Red Cross said Tuesday that a 31-year-old woman was the sole survivor of Monday’s crash southeast of Costa Rica’s capital. The Central American country’s civil aviation authorities said that the Cessna 206 Stationair came down near Pico Blanco mountain. Search teams located the wreckage on the mountainside, but it took hours for teams to reach the site. The woman is in a critical condition in hospital, the Red Cross said Tuesday.

