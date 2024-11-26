Georgian lawmakers will pick a new president on Dec. 14

Georgia’s parliament set a date for national and local lawmakers to pick a new president, paving the way for the ruling Georgian Dream party to choose an ally following its victory in a controversial election. A 300-seat electoral college consisting of members of parliament, municipal councils and regional legislatures will elect a new president for the South Caucasus nation on Dec. 14. The announcement comes just a month after Georgian Dream won an Oct. 26 general election that the opposition insists was rigged. Current president Salome Zourabichvili rejected the results. Georgian Dream has a majority in the electoral college and is expected to choose an ally to replace Zourabichvili.

