It’s almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s almost that time of year. Spotify is gearing up to release its annual Spotify Wrapped, a personalized recap of its users’ listening habits and year in audio. The streaming service has been sharing these personalized analyses with since 2016. And each year, it’s become a bigger production than the last. Spotify claimed its 2023 Wrapped was the “biggest ever created” in terms of audience reach and the kind of data it provided to users. But information on Wrapped’s 2024 release has been kept under … er, wraps. In previous years, it’s been released after Thanksgiving, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

