New rule allows HIV-positive organ transplants
AP Medical Writer
People with HIV who need a kidney or liver transplant will be able to receive an organ from a donor with HIV. That’s according to a new rule announced Tuesday by U.S. health officials. Previously, such transplants could be done only as part of research studies. The new rule takes effect Wednesday. It’s expected to shorten the wait for organs for all, regardless of HIV status, by increasing the pool of available organs. The practice is supported by a decade of research, during which 500 transplants of kidneys and livers from HIV-positive donors have been done in the U.S.