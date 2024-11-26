Poland’s cash-for-visas investigation finds evidence against senior members of former government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A parliamentary panel investigating Poland’s cash-for-visas scandal said it will send evidence of alleged breaches of law by the previous prime minister and other ministers and officials in the former right-wing government to prosecutors. The head of the inquiry panel said Tuesday that prosecutors will be notified over the involvement of ex-prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, former foreign minister Zbigniew Rau and nine other senior officials. The special panel was set up by the current pro-European government amid allegations that a cash-for-visas system was developed under the previous government of Law and Justice in stark contrast to its anti-migrant stance.

