World Series champion Dodgers’ full share $477,441, MLB postseason pool a record $129.1 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers totaled $477,441, down from the winner’s amount in 2022 and 2023. The pool of $129.1 million in the third year of expanded playoffs set a record, topping $107.8 million last year, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday. Los Angeles voted 96.49 full share equivalents and $405,000 in cash awards in dividing a pool of $46.47 million. That was up from 76.56 full share equivalents last year when the Texas Rangers split $38.81 million and a full share was worth $506,263.

