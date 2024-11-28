An opposition Congo politician is sentenced to 1 year in prison for inciting civil disobedience

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A Congolese opposition politician has been sentenced to one year in prison for inciting civil disobedience. His political party described it as a “blatant attempt” by the government to silence its critics. Seth Kikuni, the president of the political party Piste pour l’Emergence, was convicted of inciting disobedience and spreading false rumors during a rally held in September in Lubumbashi, in the southwest of Congo, a court in Kinshasa said Wednesday evening. Kikuni’s lawyer said he would appeal the court’s decision. In September, Kikuni told supporters during a rally that they should have no fear and stand up to the reelected President Félix Tshsekedi, whom he accused of falsifying the election results.

