Coachella Valley families host Twentynine Palms Marines for Thanksgiving

Published 4:50 PM

Over 170,000 active-duty troops are abroad this thanksgiving – not including those away from home on bases like Twentynine Palms.

But this Thanksgiving, over 200 marines got to celebrate Thanksgiving with desert families.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3 speaks with American Friends of Our Armed Forces and several marines on what this community outreach means to them.

To learn more about AFAF, visit https://www.afafusa.com/index.html.

Athena Jreij

