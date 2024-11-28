Deadly crash involving motorcycle in Cathedral City Thanksgiving day

Police are at the scene of a deadly crash on Thanksgiving day in Cathedral City.

The crash was reported just before Noon at Cathedral Canyon Drive and E Palm Canyon Drive.

According to our crew at the scene, the crash involved a truck, a motorcycle, and a vehicle. A covered body was visible on the street.

NB Cathedral Canyon is closed at E Palm Canyon. E Palm Canyon is closed east and west at Cathedral Canyon and Buddy Rogers.

