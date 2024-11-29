Mexico raids stores selling counterfeit or contraband Asian goods, pledges a nationwide crackdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have raided a massive complex of stores selling counterfeit Chinese goods in downtown Mexico City, and vowed the crackdown will be carried out nationwide. Over 200 police, marines and inspectors raided the building known as “Mexico Mart” in the city’s colonial center and seized around 90,000 counterfeit products. They also seized tens of thousands of products that had no receipts, import documents or, in some cases, even labels. While authorities did not specify the goods were Chinese, the entire facade of the building is labelled in Chinese characters, as are most of the stores inside.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.