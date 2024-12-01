Trump names Massad Boulos, campaign liaison and family relative, as a senior adviser on Middle East

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump says Massad Boulos, a Lebanese American businessman who is the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, will be a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. During the presidential campaign, Boulos arranged Trump’s efforts to engage the Arab American community in Michigan. Boulos organized dozens of meetings in areas with large Arab American populations angered by Democratic President Joe Biden’s backing of Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon. Trump won the majority Arab American city of Dearborn Heights on his way to sweeping Michigan and other swing states. Trump and Boulos say Trump will bring peace to the Mideast, but neither has publicly offered concrete details on Trump’s plans for the region.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.