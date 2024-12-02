David Prosser, who served as Wisconsin Assembly speaker and as a state Supreme Court justice, dies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — David Prosser, who rose to become speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly before an 18-year tenure on the state Supreme Court that was marked by a heated altercation with another justice, has died. Prosser’s family said Monday that he died Sunday at age 81 after battling cancer for several months. A Republican, Prosser served 18 years in the state Assembly, the last two as speaker, before serving the same amount of time on the state Supreme Court. He retired from the court in 2016. Prosser got into a physical altercation with a liberal justice in 2011 when they were arguing in her office about the court’s ruling that would uphold the anti-union law known as Act 10.

