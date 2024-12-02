Democrat Jamie Raskin is running for top Judiciary post in bid to counter Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has announced that he will be running to become the top Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee next year. His bid is a direct challenge to fellow Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler as the party prepares to fight a second Trump presidency and an emboldened Republican majority. Nadler is currently the top Democrat on the committee. Raskin said that he decided to run for the post after spending the week consulting with House Democrats and “engaging in serious introspection” about where the party is following their stunning electoral defeat last month that handed Republicans control of Congress and the White House.

