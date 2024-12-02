FBI offers reward in case of missing northern Maine girl

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the return of a northern Maine teenager whose disappearance earlier in the fall has attracted international attention. Fourteen-year-old Stefanie Damron of New Sweden, Maine, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 24, when she was last seen walking out of her house and into the nearby woods. The FBI said Monday is collaborating with Maine State Police and is hopeful the reward will incentivize anyone with information regarding Stefanie’s disappearance.

